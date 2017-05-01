UNIVERSITY FUNDING PAIN IN BUDGET
The government is set to announce a new suite of cuts to the higher education sector, with students and universities expected to stump up more in order to save the government more than $900 million over four years. Education Minister Simon Birmingham will meet university vice chancellors later today, and Fairfax reports he will use a report that shows universities have sufficient funding for most courses they offer, and revenues are growing faster than costs. It’s reported that students will be expected to pay for a larger share of their degrees, and they will also need to start paying back the loans earlier. The universities themselves will also face an efficiency dividend of between 2% and 3%. Cuts to the sector were announced in the 2014 budget by then-education minister Christopher Pyne, but they were never actually passed by the Senate crossbench. Will these cuts go the same way?