Crikey Worm

May 1, 2017

Crikey Worm: Dole bludgers and uni students to make up budget shortfall

Good morning, early birds. Welfare cheats and university students are the government's targets in today's budget announcements. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

UNIVERSITY FUNDING PAIN IN BUDGET

The government is set to announce a new suite of cuts to the higher education sector, with students and universities expected to stump up more in order to save the government more than $900 million over four years. Education Minister Simon Birmingham will meet university vice chancellors later today, and Fairfax reports he will use a report that shows universities have sufficient funding for most courses they offer, and revenues are growing faster than costs. It’s reported that students will be expected to pay for a larger share of their degrees, and they will also need to start paying back the loans earlier. The universities themselves will also face an efficiency dividend of between 2% and 3%. Cuts to the sector were announced in the 2014 budget by then-education minister Christopher Pyne, but they were never actually passed by the Senate crossbench. Will these cuts go the same way?

