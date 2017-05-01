In the inaugural Media Files today, a gross headline about sexual harassment claims against US President Donald Trump breaches Australian Press Council principles, journos get their Colvins in a twist, and the former ABC head of TV Kim Dalton has published a manifesto on the public broadcaster. This is also the new home of Glenn Dyer’s TV ratings.
