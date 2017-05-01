Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

May 1, 2017

Mayne: 12 political turncoats, including Cory Bernardi

All's fair in love and war ... and politics. Here are 12 MPs who left their parties.

Stephen Mayne — Journalist and Founder

Stephen Mayne

Journalist and Founder

Back in 2013, Crikey published this comprehensive list of 97 political figures who changed allegiance during their career. Call them turncoats or independent thinkers, these people — ranging from Billy Hughes to Cheryl Kernot — did not stay rusted to the same registered party.

