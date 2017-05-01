Mayne: 12 political turncoats, including Cory Bernardi
All's fair in love and war ... and politics. Here are 12 MPs who left their parties.
May 1, 2017
All's fair in love and war ... and politics. Here are 12 MPs who left their parties.
Back in 2013, Crikey published this comprehensive list of 97 political figures who changed allegiance during their career. Call them turncoats or independent thinkers, these people — ranging from Billy Hughes to Cheryl Kernot — did not stay rusted to the same registered party.
Powered by Taboola