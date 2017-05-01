Poll Bludger: One Nation legal woes spell electoral trouble for LNP
The prospect of a One Nation crossbench delivering power to the LNP in Queensland is rapidly diminishing.
The One Nation renaissance is once again inviting comparisons to Groundhog Day, as the party faces the possibility of deregistration in Queensland over irregularities in its legal structure.
