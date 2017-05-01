DHS won't release legal advice on doxing Centrelink client
The Department of Human Services says it is against the public interest to release advice on why it's okay to breach someone's privacy.
May 1, 2017
The Department of Human Services is avoiding releasing the legal advice that allowed it to release a welfare recipient’s private details, claiming it is against the public interest to do so.
3 thoughts on “DHS won’t release legal advice on doxing Centrelink client ”
The grounds for denial . . . are Power and Privilege. i.e. Our Minister will protect us.
Quite surreal!
The DHS sounds like it’s using a copy of “Catch 22” as an instruction manual.
Sir Humphrey lives!