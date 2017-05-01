Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter



Federal

May 1, 2017

DHS won't release legal advice on doxing Centrelink client

The Department of Human Services says it is against the public interest to release advice on why it's okay to breach someone's privacy.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Privacy Andie Fox Data Human Services

The Department of Human Services is avoiding releasing the legal advice that allowed it to release a welfare recipient’s private details, claiming it is against the public interest to do so.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “DHS won’t release legal advice on doxing Centrelink client 

  1. graybul

    The grounds for denial . . . are Power and Privilege. i.e. Our Minister will protect us.

  2. paddy

    Quite surreal!
    The DHS sounds like it’s using a copy of “Catch 22” as an instruction manual.

  3. Yclept

    Sir Humphrey lives!

