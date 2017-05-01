Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

May 1, 2017

AFP's metadata breach shows just how 'trustworthy' the agency is

The Australian Federal Police has twice, in less than a year, shown an entire lack of respect for the journalists and their sources, in defiance of the law.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

australian federal police data breach Andrew Colvin

For the second time in less than a year, the Australian Federal Police has stuffed up handling its investigations into leaks to a journalist, and, for the second time, there has been absolutely no adverse ramifications for the agency.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “AFP’s metadata breach shows just how ‘trustworthy’ the agency is 

  1. Vincent O'Donnell

    Citizen breaks the law: conviction, fine or prison. An AFP officer breaks the law: rap over the knuckles and boss calls a presser to say how well the law works.

  2. Gordon Sharp

    Quite simple, really. Wherever a power exists it will be abused by the power-holder – minister, public servant, priest.

  3. CML

    Josh…a complete stuff-up? I don’t think so.
    It seems to me that if the AFP officer involved was to be charged with an offence, then maybe, just maybe, he would have to say who ordered him to examine the metadata in the first place.
    Trust the AFP? Not bloody likely!!

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/05/01/afp-metadata-breach-shows-just-how-trustworthy-the-agency-is/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.