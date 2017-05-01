For the second time in less than a year, the Australian Federal Police has stuffed up handling its investigations into leaks to a journalist, and, for the second time, there has been absolutely no adverse ramifications for the agency.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
3 thoughts on “AFP’s metadata breach shows just how ‘trustworthy’ the agency is ”
Citizen breaks the law: conviction, fine or prison. An AFP officer breaks the law: rap over the knuckles and boss calls a presser to say how well the law works.
Quite simple, really. Wherever a power exists it will be abused by the power-holder – minister, public servant, priest.
Josh…a complete stuff-up? I don’t think so.
It seems to me that if the AFP officer involved was to be charged with an offence, then maybe, just maybe, he would have to say who ordered him to examine the metadata in the first place.
Trust the AFP? Not bloody likely!!