The World

May 1, 2017

Rundle: Vote No. 1 plague! Vote No. 2 cholera!

It's Tories now and forever in the UK, but no one's mustering much enthusiasm.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Uk Election May Corbyn Unpopular

While the French gird themselves for a great struggle between the hard right and the forces of civilisation, represented by a banker with an insta-party, and shady details on his plans — or as a bunch of high school students protesting last Thursday put it, between “plague” and “cholera” — the English are getting on with a contest that many are describing as boring and unnecessary beyond belief. It isn’t, at least in its consequences, though the daily conduct may leave something to be desired. While Le Pen and Macron hold rallies, and tomorrow’s May Day celebrations promise to be a clash of two major forces in the street, the English poll is a long, grinding slog around seaside towns of south and north and small provincial southern cities close to. The provincial cities are where Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour is fighting for its life. Not for victory, or even advancement. God, no. This is about whether Labour can retain a foothold in a whole half of the country. Take a look at the map, and it’s pretty terrifying for Labour. In the south, outside of London, it’s a sea of blue, with Labour in university cities (Cambridge, Norwich, Hove), holding both Bristols, and only Exeter, Southampton, Luton (two) and Slough in the kitty as bog-standard seats. All except one of the Lutons and a Bristol are vulnerable, and if Labour cannot lift off from its 26-28% polling, then the blue tide will be undimmed. That would leave Labour as a de facto regional party, shorn of the south and Scotland, an extraordinary development, and a moment of history in the life of Anglosphere Labour parties.

2 thoughts on “Rundle: Vote No. 1 plague! Vote No. 2 cholera! 

  1. paddy

    * A footnote to die for. (Wiping coffee from a very wet keyboard.)

  2. bevnjen

    David Lloyd-George a LibDem mass murderer? By what yardstick – that he was prime minister during WW1?

