While the French gird themselves for a great struggle between the hard right and the forces of civilisation, represented by a banker with an insta-party, and shady details on his plans — or as a bunch of high school students protesting last Thursday put it, between “plague” and “cholera” — the English are getting on with a contest that many are describing as boring and unnecessary beyond belief. It isn’t, at least in its consequences, though the daily conduct may leave something to be desired. While Le Pen and Macron hold rallies, and tomorrow’s May Day celebrations promise to be a clash of two major forces in the street, the English poll is a long, grinding slog around seaside towns of south and north and small provincial southern cities close to. The provincial cities are where Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour is fighting for its life. Not for victory, or even advancement. God, no. This is about whether Labour can retain a foothold in a whole half of the country. Take a look at the map, and it’s pretty terrifying for Labour. In the south, outside of London, it’s a sea of blue, with Labour in university cities (Cambridge, Norwich, Hove), holding both Bristols, and only Exeter, Southampton, Luton (two) and Slough in the kitty as bog-standard seats. All except one of the Lutons and a Bristol are vulnerable, and if Labour cannot lift off from its 26-28% polling, then the blue tide will be undimmed. That would leave Labour as a de facto regional party, shorn of the south and Scotland, an extraordinary development, and a moment of history in the life of Anglosphere Labour parties.