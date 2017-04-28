For all the sound and fury around the demonisation of Yassmin Abdel-Magied for her (rather anodyne) Anzac Day comment, we haven’t learnt a great deal. We already knew that the 18C crowd at News Corp and on the political right were completely inconsistent in their support for free speech — the rapidity with which they switched from demanding free speech to chanting “burn the witch” for Abdel-Magied’s thoughtcrime illustrates that they only want freedom of speech for themselves. And we already knew that they are racist — Bill Leak’s cartoons literally illustrate how they primarily want freedom of speech so they can vilify non-white people and LGBTI Australians. That Abdel-Magied should be vilified for making a comment about Anzac Day barely a fraction as controversial as any number of white males have said (for example, myself and my colleague Guy Rundle, who has roughed up The One Day Of The Year almost annually) illustrates that her real crime was Opining While Brown.