NSW

Apr 28, 2017

Why we should stop Serco from taking over public housing

Should public housing be privately managed? And if so, should Serco, infamous for its role in offshore detention centres, be the one doing the managing?

Antony Loewenstein

British multinational Serco is angling for more work in Australia. In August, The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the New South Wales government was preparing to start outsourcing public housing in 2017, with about a third to be transferred to non-government groups over four years. Serco told what was then Mike Baird’s government that it was a horrible idea to allow small providers to take control of housing and authorities should entrust the work to larger, private players.

One thought on “Why we should stop Serco from taking over public housing 

  1. old greybearded one

    Why would anyone ever allow Serco near anything with vulnerable people? Theri record involves what many would call theft and in some cases it would seem manslaughter. They are scum and always have been.

