Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Europe

Apr 28, 2017

Rundle: history -- of France and the world -- happens in the expo park

Could far-right darling Marine Le Pen possibly beat centrist Emmanuel Macron? Stranger things have happened.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

Guy Rundle: French elections

“Good morning, good morning,” the general said,
When we met him last week on our way to the line.
Now the soldiers he smiled at are most of ’em dead,
And we’re cursing his staff for incompetent swine.
“He’s a cheery old card,” muttered Harry to Jack
As they slogged up to Arras with rifle and pack …

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Rundle: history — of France and the world — happens in the expo park 

  1. aswann

    If it all goes to shit again Rundle, at least we’ll have your commentary, as they lower the coffin of western democracy into the earth.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/28/rundle-could-marine-le-pen-beat-emmanuel-macron/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.