Art & Design

Apr 28, 2017

No one dunnit: Australia’s greatest art forgery was … a fake.

A jury’s verdict overturned, a Crown case in shambles and two men convicted of forging and selling Brett Whiteley paintings set free. There is a book in the works, and no doubt a movie will follow - freelance journalist Angus Smith explains what went wrong.

Art dealer Peter Stanley Gant and art conservator Mohamed Aman Siddique were found guilty in May 2016 of forging and selling Brett Whiteley paintings to the value of $3.6 million. But it turns out they didn’t forge anything.

One thought on “No one dunnit: Australia’s greatest art forgery was … a fake. 

  1. Lord Muck

    Not innocent, just not proven guilty. So, Angus, will all these paintings go back on the market?
    Selling paintings sight unseen to people with too much money may just be the perfect crime.

