No one dunnit: Australia’s greatest art forgery was … a fake.
A jury’s verdict overturned, a Crown case in shambles and two men convicted of forging and selling Brett Whiteley paintings set free. There is a book in the works, and no doubt a movie will follow - freelance journalist Angus Smith explains what went wrong.
Not innocent, just not proven guilty. So, Angus, will all these paintings go back on the market?
Selling paintings sight unseen to people with too much money may just be the perfect crime.