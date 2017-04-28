Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 28, 2017

Good Neighbours no longer good friends for Ten?

A deal for Australian soap opera Neighbours could mean life or death for Channel Ten.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Talks in Europe on the future of Neighbours, the legendary Australian soap opera, could very well decide if the struggling Ten Network has any future. The talks do not involve Ten — it is a bystander to these discussions between two of the biggest players in global TV, which could determine if Neighbours continues to be shown on UK TV. If it is dumped, Ten will be up for millions of dollars more in higher costs to retain the soap on air, or replace it with new programming.

