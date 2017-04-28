Good debt, bad debt, ugly debt
Scott Morrison should go all the way with "good debt" and "bad debt" and hand control of infrastructure spending to an independent body rather than politicians.
It’s very welcome that the party of the budget emergency and relentless criticism of deficits has, rather belatedly, seen the light. Approaching its fourth budget of large deficits, when once it promised a surplus in its first, the Liberals now speak of beneficial deficit spending on infrastructure versus deficit spending on recurrent items, as economists have been urging them to do for years. That appears intended to prepare the way for a bigger infrastructure spend in the budget, something that has also been urged on the government for a long time, including by the Reserve Bank and Treasury (via the International Monetary Fund’s commentary on Australia). Indeed, infrastructure investment at current interest rates is a no-brainer; the mystery is why the government hasn’t embraced it sooner rather than running down infrastructure spending, as it did last budget. At some point we might even have the much-sought “pipeline” of projects to provide consistent spending.
Laura Tingle posed the obvious rhetorical question yesterday of how the Coalition would have reacted in opposition if Labor had deployed this Defining Debt Down gambit! That aside, though (and they would have been completely feral about it, of course) I agree that it is, in principle, a good idea but only of it’s tied to the sort of outsourcing you propose, Bernard. Pope’s CT cartoon on this topic today (http://www.canberratimes.com.au/photogallery/federal-politics/cartoons/david-pope-20120214-1t3j0.html) has the telling detail of jubilant defence contractors dancing in the background and I have absolutely zero confidence that this – or any conceivable Australian Federal – government could resist domestic industry interests if they suddenly had access to new rivers of borrowed gold. (See Frijters & Murray, 2017, Game of Mates.)
Australia isn’t a market. It isn’t an economy. It’s 23 million or so human beings and a land in which we reside. A truth which econowonks can’t grasp.