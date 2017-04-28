Crikey Worm: Gas fallout, infrastructure push, Homeland Security coming
Gas companies raise concerns about PM's price claims, Rail and airport funding planned with "good debt" and Department of State coming, write Josh Taylor and Max Chalmers.
There has been something of a mixed reaction to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull‘s announcement of plans to prevent gas companies from exporting gas out of Australia when there is a shortage in the domestic market. Fairfax today reports that both the companies themselves and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten have expressed doubt at the PM’s initial claim that wholesale gas prices could be halved as a result of the intervention.
