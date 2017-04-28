Bolt always there to spread helpful information

On Andrew Bolt backing Peter Dutton

Greg Clark writes: Re. “Surprise! Bolt has secret evidence to back Dutton but he isn’t sharing” (Thursday)

Wasn’t it Andrew Bolt who was a recipient of a leaked top secret AFP document in 2003 used to discredit Andrew Wilkie on the report he wrote regarding the Iraq War?

According to the Deborah Snow in the Sydney Morning Herald on June 17, 2016: “Mr Bolt, a strong supporter of the then Howard government, used the document to undermine the credibility of Mr Wilkie.” It appears there is a pattern emerging here.

On George Christensen and Yassmin Abdel-Magied

Marilyn J Shepherd writes: Re.”It’s complicated: George Christensen’s on-again-off-again relationship with freedom of speech” (Thursday)

Yassmin’s crime was to expose our rancid, racist hypocrisy. Her real crime though, was to dare to mention sympathy for Palestine.

On Santos and regulations

Leon Knight writes: Re.”Gas companies — especially Santos — have brought regulation on themselves” (Thursday)

Hardline regulation indeed – if Turnbull has the cojones to actually do it. I will believe it when I see it. More likely he has some devious plan to force increased fracking onto the States that are exhibiting some sensible caution with it.