Politics

Apr 28, 2017

Australian Federal Police admits to data breach with journalist's phone records

The Australian Federal Police has admitted they illegally accessed the call records of a journalist in seeking to chase down a source.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

In a late Friday afternoon news dump, Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin has confirmed that a journalist’s metadata was accessed illegally by investigators trying to hunt down a leak. A week’s worth of a journalist’s call records were accessed by an officer earlier this year as part of an investigation into the leak of classified material to a journalist, Colvin said in a press conference late on Friday afternoon. Colvin said that this access was illegal because the officer involved in the investigation failed to obtain a warrant. 

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Australian Federal Police admits to data breach with journalist’s phone records 

  1. paddy

    Surreal stuff. We really have slipped through the looking glass, when Colvin can spout that nonsense.

