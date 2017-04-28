Australian Federal Police admits to data breach with journalist's phone records
The Australian Federal Police has admitted they illegally accessed the call records of a journalist in seeking to chase down a source.
Apr 28, 2017
The Australian Federal Police has admitted they illegally accessed the call records of a journalist in seeking to chase down a source.
In a late Friday afternoon news dump, Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin has confirmed that a journalist’s metadata was accessed illegally by investigators trying to hunt down a leak. A week’s worth of a journalist’s call records were accessed by an officer earlier this year as part of an investigation into the leak of classified material to a journalist, Colvin said in a press conference late on Friday afternoon. Colvin said that this access was illegal because the officer involved in the investigation failed to obtain a warrant.
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “Australian Federal Police admits to data breach with journalist’s phone records ”
Surreal stuff. We really have slipped through the looking glass, when Colvin can spout that nonsense.