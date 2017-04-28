Attack on Yassmin Abdel-Magied is the act of myth-loving, right-wing cowards
The "ferrdom!" brigade do not appear to have realised -- or perhaps do not care -- that any attempt to enforce a set of "national values" around Anzac, has, as its by-product, a reinforcement of the idea that the state could and should be co-opted into doing so.
It should be clear by now that The Australian‘s latest attempt to destroy the career of Yassmin Abdel-Magied has gone over the top, as unwisely as the Anzacs did. The brutal chase began with a seven-word Facebook post by Abdel-Magied: “Lest. We. Forget. (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. The comment was a passing one, and an act of free speech, by someone who is an ABC youf presenter, among other duties. The Australian and the rest of News Corp went her. The management of ABC conspicuously failed to step in and point out that presenters who aren’t doing Lateline etc, should have some leeway for passing comments. Lacking that visible support, and presumably getting the opposite in private, Abdel-Magied deleted the parenthesised words on her post.
One thought on “Attack on Yassmin Abdel-Magied is the act of myth-loving, right-wing cowards ”
Since you have been much more outspoken than Yassmin here Guy, presumably the un-Oz and hangers on, and pollies all the way down to the PM, will go you the way they went Yassmin. Except we know they won’t due to your lamentable lack of brownness and your non-Muslimness. Well spoken, anyway, Yassmin might have known the hounds would be after her but they are the same hounds who go after 18C because freedom of speech.