Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Apr 28, 2017

Attack on Yassmin Abdel-Magied is the act of myth-loving, right-wing cowards

The "ferrdom!" brigade do not appear to have realised -- or perhaps do not care -- that any attempt to enforce a set of "national values" around Anzac, has, as its by-product, a reinforcement of the idea that the state could and should be co-opted into doing so.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

It should be clear by now that The Australian‘s latest attempt to destroy the career of Yassmin Abdel-Magied has gone over the top, as unwisely as the Anzacs did. The brutal chase began with a seven-word Facebook post by Abdel-Magied: “Lest. We. Forget. (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. The comment was a passing one, and an act of free speech, by someone who is an ABC youf presenter, among other duties. The Australian and the rest of News Corp went her. The management of ABC conspicuously failed to step in and point out that presenters who aren’t doing Lateline etc, should have some leeway for passing comments. Lacking that visible support, and presumably getting the opposite in private, Abdel-Magied deleted the parenthesised words on her post.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Attack on Yassmin Abdel-Magied is the act of myth-loving, right-wing cowards 

  1. Rais

    Since you have been much more outspoken than Yassmin here Guy, presumably the un-Oz and hangers on, and pollies all the way down to the PM, will go you the way they went Yassmin. Except we know they won’t due to your lamentable lack of brownness and your non-Muslimness. Well spoken, anyway, Yassmin might have known the hounds would be after her but they are the same hounds who go after 18C because freedom of speech.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/28/attack-on-abdel-magied-for-anzac-comments-is-cowardly/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.