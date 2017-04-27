Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Apr 27, 2017

Ruddock costs taxpayers more than $200,000 in a year, plus parliamentary pension

Former immigration minister Philip Ruddock has cost taxpayers over $200,000 in his first year as special envoy on human rights, new figures reveal.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Former father of the house Philip Ruddock has cost taxpayers over $200,000 in travel and accommodation costs since leaving Parliament last year.

