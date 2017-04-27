Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 27, 2017

Network Ten on life support, could flatline any minute

Channel Ten is in big, big trouble.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Network Ten, Australia’s third commercial TV network, is broke and on the verge of collapse. It can’t meet its existing debts without a massive $250 million of new loans, is cutting costs, talking to would-be rescuers and foundering with no idea if it will have the finances to keep trading for much longer.

  1. Greg Brough

    It looks like history is repeating itself.
    A similar scenario played out in the late 1990’s when News got hold of Galaxy’s pay TV satellite DTH platform and Hollywood studio rights for almost nothing. Now they are going to get a FTA network for a similar price. They first shipwreck then salvage what they want.

  2. Xoanon

    It seems inevitable that free-to-air broadcast TV will decline with the rise of streaming services. Who needs a generalist selection of TV shows dotted with ads, when you can pay $10 a month for films & TV you can watch on your own schedule? You can even watch live content such as sport and breaking news online now. I’d say the only hope for Australian commercial channels is to turn themselves into local streaming services with material people would want to pay for.

