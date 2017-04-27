Crikey Worm: Turnbull to stop the gas, ScoMo finds good debt
Infrastructure debt good; Medicare debt bad, ScoMo says, and Turnbull to announce restrictions on gas exports. It's the news you need, with Josh Taylor and Max Chalmers.
Apr 27, 2017
All of the major newspapers today are reporting that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is expected to announce in Brisbane today that there will be new restrictions on how much gas producers in Australia can export depending on the supplies on offer in Australia. Turnbull will announce a “domestic gas security mechanism” to put a stop to the companies shipping their natural gas supplies overseas while Australia suffers from a supply shortage.
