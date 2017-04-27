Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Crikey Worm

Apr 27, 2017

Crikey Worm: Turnbull to stop the gas, ScoMo finds good debt

Infrastructure debt good; Medicare debt bad, ScoMo says, and Turnbull to announce restrictions on gas exports. It's the news you need, with Josh Taylor and Max Chalmers.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

STOP THE GAS

All of the major newspapers today are reporting that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is expected to announce in Brisbane today that there will be new restrictions on how much gas producers in Australia can export depending on the supplies on offer in Australia. Turnbull will announce a “domestic gas security mechanism” to put a stop to the companies shipping their natural gas supplies overseas while Australia suffers from a supply shortage. 

