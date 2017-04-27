Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Nine’s night in the metros because its mid evening program, Britain’s Got Talent (898,000 national, 671,000 metro and 227,000 regional viewers) was stronger than Seven’s Aussie Property Flippers (843,000 national, 548,000 in the metros, 295,000 in the regionals). The difference was very noticeable in the metros – 123,000, and very different in Sydney (Talent got 204,000 on Nine, Flippers just 147,000) and Melbourne, (Talent got 235,000, Flippers 169,000).

Is it a coincidence that these weak figures for Sydney and Melbourne? The two cities where house prices have risen the most, thanks to investors and flippers and where housing affordability is the lowest?

Anyway Nine did well overall and in the main channels, but in the regions it was Seven as it had the five most watched programs again – Seven News with 683,000, My Kitchen Rules with 656,000, Seven News/Today Tonight was 3rd with 546,000, Home and Away was 4th with 521,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia was 5th with 469,000.

Ten was again relegated to 4th spot behind the ABC in 3rd. Ten’s main channel share was again under 10% at 8.8%. No wonder its future is clouded with doubts about it as a going concern.

MKR’s second last program easily accounted for The Voice nationally (1.89 million to 1.46 million) and in the metros, 1.23 million to 1.07 million. In the regions, MKR with 656,000 easily beat the Voice with 391,000.

In breakfast Sunrise easily beat Today nationally, 535,000 to 425,000 and in the metros, 297,000 to 277,000 – the narrow margins from earlier in the week disappearing.

Network channel share:

Nine (32.9%) Seven (30.0%) ABC (15.2%) Ten (14.6%) SBS (7.3%)

Network main channels:

Nine (23.6%) Seven (22.7%) ABC (10.7%) Ten (8.8%) SBS ONE (4.8%)

Top 5 digital channels:

GO (4.5%) Gem (3.1%) 7TWO 3.0%) ONE (2.9%) ABC 2, Eleven (2.8%)

Top 10 national programs:

MKR (Seven) — 1.89 million Seven News — 1.73 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.58 million The Voice (Nine) — 1.46 million Nine/NBN News — 1.37 million Nine/NBN News (6.30pm) — 1.33 million Home and Away (Seven) — 1.26 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.27 million 7pm ABC News — 1.12 million The Chase Australia 5.30pm (Seven) — 1.08 million

Top metro programs:

MKR (Seven ) — 1.23 million The Voice (Nine) — 1.07 million Seven News — 1.04 million Nine News — 1.03 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.03 million

Losers: Ten – just tragic.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.04 million Nine News — 1.03 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.03 million Nine News (6.30pm) — 993,000 A Current Affair (Nine) – 872,000 7pm ABC News – 792,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) —579,000 7.30 (ABC) — 514,000 Ten Eyewitness News — 509,000 The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 390,000

Morning (national) TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 535,000 Today (Nine) — 425,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 188,000 + 79,000 on News 24) — 267,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 250,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 176000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 141,000

Top five pay TV channels:

TVHITS (2.7%) LifeStyle (2.3%) Fox 8 (2.2%) Nick Jr (1.9%) UKTV (1.7%)

Top five pay TV programs:

Selling Houses Australia (LifeStyle) — 120,000 AFL: 360 (Fox Footy) —90,000 Shimmering And Shine (Nick Jr) — 68,000 Paw Patrol (Nick Jr) — 66,000 Paw Patrol (Nick Jr) – 62,000