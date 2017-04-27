Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 27, 2017

Gas companies -- especially Santos -- have brought regulation on themselves

Australia's gas companies have forced Malcolm Turnbull to impose export regulation on them. And all of us who backed liberalisation of energy markets have to accept we were wrong.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

The Prime Minister has handled the “gas crisis” exactly right. Six weeks ago, he warned gas exporters to sort out domestic supply or he would do it for — and to — them. They haven’t, so today he will, via a “Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism”, which will halt exports if needed for domestic consumption.

2 thoughts on “Gas companies — especially Santos — have brought regulation on themselves 

  1. Ben.

    Nice to see the mea culpa on privatisising energy there, could have been an article on it’s own given the previous passion expressed many times, it’s just a shame it’s come after most of our energy has been privatised, mostly against the will of voters.

  2. Nereus

    A Government regulation requiring gas to be sold to the domestic market can be implemented no doubt – but at what price? If the prevailing world price is applied (less transport costs) one wonders how happy consumers will be – though industry will benefit from security of supply. But could/would Government regulate the price? That implies real loss of profit to the gas producers, and while I am not a lawyer one also wonders how long that would take to reach the High Court under Section 51(xxxi)? And a disclosure: I am a current shareholder in Santos.

