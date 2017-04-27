Gas companies -- especially Santos -- have brought regulation on themselves
Australia's gas companies have forced Malcolm Turnbull to impose export regulation on them. And all of us who backed liberalisation of energy markets have to accept we were wrong.
2 thoughts on “Gas companies — especially Santos — have brought regulation on themselves ”
Nice to see the mea culpa on privatisising energy there, could have been an article on it’s own given the previous passion expressed many times, it’s just a shame it’s come after most of our energy has been privatised, mostly against the will of voters.
A Government regulation requiring gas to be sold to the domestic market can be implemented no doubt – but at what price? If the prevailing world price is applied (less transport costs) one wonders how happy consumers will be – though industry will benefit from security of supply. But could/would Government regulate the price? That implies real loss of profit to the gas producers, and while I am not a lawyer one also wonders how long that would take to reach the High Court under Section 51(xxxi)? And a disclosure: I am a current shareholder in Santos.