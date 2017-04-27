It's not "chiselled good looks" one sees when they look at Bernardi

On Cory Bernardi

Mark Freeman writes: Re. “Poll Bludger: the accidental overnight success of Cory Bernardi” (Wednesday)

“Bernardi’s chiselled good looks.” Are you for real ? I look at him and see a man either in need of a laxative or, to quote the immortal line in Good Morning Vietnam, “never in history has one white man been so in need of a BJ.”

On Yassmin Abdel-Magied

Adrian Jackson writes: Re. “Is small-minded bigotry how we honour the Diggers? Yassmin Abdel-Magied’s tsunami in a teacup“

Many of Yassmin Abdel-Magied detractors are the same people who were bleating about free speech a few months ago.

Our elected representatives should concern themselves with things like our massive national debt, family violence, illicit drugs and international companies that are pillaging our resources without paying their fair share of taxes. Just make some real decisions for once.