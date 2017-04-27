Surprise! Bolt has secret evidence to back Dutton but he isn't sharing
Dutton's biggest media backer gets leak to back Dutton's position on the Manus Island Good Friday incident, but he won't release the evidence.
Apr 27, 2017
Conservative commentator Andrew Bolt claims to have obtained a confidential Border Force report and key CCTV footage that backs up Immigration Minister Peter Dutton’s claims about what led to the Good Friday incident in the Manus Island detention centre, but will he be pursued for leaks as others have?
