Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Apr 27, 2017

Surprise! Bolt has secret evidence to back Dutton but he isn't sharing

Dutton's biggest media backer gets leak to back Dutton's position on the Manus Island Good Friday incident, but he won't release the evidence.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

Conservative commentator Andrew Bolt claims to have obtained a confidential Border Force report and key CCTV footage that backs up Immigration Minister Peter Dutton’s claims about what led to the Good Friday incident in the Manus Island detention centre, but will he be pursued for leaks as others have?

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/27/bolt-gets-leak-back-dutton-manus-will-investigated/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.