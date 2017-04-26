ACMA has found a marriage equality ad that played on Foxtel on Valentine's Day was not in breach of the rules, though the same ad on Sky was problematic. And Ray Hadley got away with playing a political ad during a blackout period because he wasn't paid for it.
