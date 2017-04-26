Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Apr 26, 2017

When is an ad not an ad?

ACMA has found a marriage equality ad that played on Foxtel on Valentine's Day was not in breach of the rules, though the same ad on Sky was problematic. And Ray Hadley got away with playing a political ad during a blackout period because he wasn't paid for it.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

A marriage equality ad that played on Sky News, and which landed Foxtel in hot water with the broadcasting regulator, has been cleared of breaching the same rule on a different Foxtel channel.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/26/when-is-an-ad-not-an-ad-acma-rules-clear-as-mud/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.