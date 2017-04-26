Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 26, 2017

Crikey Worm: Turnbull to meet Trump, Australian Conservatives and Family First say 'I do'

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to meet US President Donald Trump next week, Cory Bernardi's party to merge with Family First. It's the news you need to know, by Josh Taylor and Max Chalmers.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

WHEN DONNIE MET MALCY

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has confirmed at the morning’s press conference that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will meet with US President Donald Trump for the first time in New York next week, after the pair’s widely reported hostile phone call earlier in the year. This time, Spicer managed to pronounce the PM’s name correctly, after previously calling him Prime Minister Trumble. In a press release this morning after Spicer let the cat out of the bag, Turnbull said he would travel to New York on May 4 to meet with Trump and attend a black-tie dinner to commemorate the Battle of Coral Sea hosted by the America-Australia Association.

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Crikey Worm: Turnbull to meet Trump, Australian Conservatives and Family First say ‘I do’ 

  1. Jack Robertson

    http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2017-04-25/is-supply-the-answer-to-housing-affordability/8470552

    With luck it’s becoming plainer to more and more policy makers every day that housing supply is not the problem when it comes to the housing affordability mix. But hey. Whatever.

  2. Jack Robertson

    1. Jack Robertson

      Not the first time in this best clown show ever I find myself repeating repeating myself myself. How apt. How apt.

