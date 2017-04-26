WHEN DONNIE MET MALCY
White House press secretary Sean Spicer has confirmed at the morning’s press conference that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will meet with US President Donald Trump for the first time in New York next week, after the pair’s widely reported hostile phone call earlier in the year. This time, Spicer managed to pronounce the PM’s name correctly, after previously calling him Prime Minister Trumble. In a press release this morning after Spicer let the cat out of the bag, Turnbull said he would travel to New York on May 4 to meet with Trump and attend a black-tie dinner to commemorate the Battle of Coral Sea hosted by the America-Australia Association.
3 thoughts on “Crikey Worm: Turnbull to meet Trump, Australian Conservatives and Family First say ‘I do’ ”
http://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2017-04-25/is-supply-the-answer-to-housing-affordability/8470552
With luck it’s becoming plainer to more and more policy makers every day that housing supply is not the problem when it comes to the housing affordability mix. But hey. Whatever.
Not the first time in this best clown show ever I find myself repeating repeating myself myself. How apt. How apt.