Immigration can't even protect our borders -- time for an inquiry
A long series of independent reports has confirmed that the Department of Immigration is the most incompetent agency in the Commonwealth. A major intervention is needed.
Apr 26, 2017
As the focus on serious bungling at the Department of Immigration grows — including whether departmental officers could be prosecuted for contributing to the death of an asylum seeker — it is becoming clear that there are major, and serious, problems within the department in relation to some of the most important functions it carries out outside its asylum seeker detention regime.
