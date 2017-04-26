Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

TV & Radio

Apr 26, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

The Voice and the Alan Bond Biopic give Nine a solid win.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

While Nine is crowing about the return of The Voice, let’s sound a note of caution — it is not as popular as last year, based on the first two nights. The national audience for Monday’s return was 1.62 million, down 14.7% on the 1.90 million for 2016, and the metro audience of 1.10 million was down 21% from the 1.4 million of a year ago. Tuesday night saw the national audience dip to 1.59 million, down 17% from last year, with the metro audience down 17.2% to just 1.18 million. In both cases it has failed to top the night as it did a year ago. It is suffering (as all so-called reality programs do) from rising voter apathy and an interest only in the finals. That finals interest is the kind My Kitchen Rules is currently enjoying — it had 1.82 million national viewers, 233,000 more than The Voice.

So, who watched The Life of Alan Bond on Nine on Monday and Tuesday nights? Not too many people it seems. Part 1 had 907,000 national viewers (613,000 in the metros) and 914,000 for last night’s part 2 (657,0000 in the metros). I hope most of those were cheering when Bond got his comeuppance last night. Paul Barry’s book might have been the source for the Nine two parter, but his three stories at Four Corners, especially the 1993 report, Rich Man Poor Man, and the one the year after, Bondy’s Benefactorgave us a far better idea of the man’s essential grubbiness than what we saw on Nine this week. Nine’s Bond biopic helped the network win both nights. 

In regional markets, Seven news topped the night with 743,000 viewers, MKR was second with 609,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 601,000, Home and Away was 4th with 526,000 and Nine/NBN News was 5th with 458,000.

Sunrise (307,000) and Today (306,000) were neck and neck in the metros – but Sunrise was well ahead nationally (535,000 to 466,000). The AFL game between Essendon and Collingwood had a solid 1.157 million viewers on Seven and 7mate, which gave Seven’s News a big push well past 2.2 million national viewers. A further 382,000 watched the game on Fox Footy.

Tonight its MKR up against The Voice, with Nine depending on Britain’s Got Talent for the post Voice kick, while  and on Seven a new series — The Aussie Property Flippers — which is all about these canny folk who buy cheap, renovate and sell at a higher price, a bit like The Block with pictures. At a time of rising concerns about housing affordability, especially in Sydney and Melbourne, it comes across as a lightweight reminder of the stupidities of the property game, as seen by mainstream commercial media. I suppose these flippers get interest only loans, pay minimal capital gains tax (gee that 50% discount is just wonderful) and negatively geared? Everything that’s wrong about the current housing market in a no-questions asked program on commercial TV. Legendary.

Network channel share:

  1. Seven (32.2%)
  2. Nine (25.0%)
  3. Ten (19.0%)
  4. ABC (18.6%)
  5. SBS (5.2%)

Network main channels:

  1. Seven (24.1%)
  2. Nine (18.3%)
  3. Ten (13.6%)
  4. ABC (13.1%)
  5. SBS ONE (4.4%)

Top 5 digital channels: 

  1. 7TWO (5.0%)
  2. Gem (3.7%)
  3. 7mate (3.2%)
  4. GO (3.1%)
  5. ONE (3.0%)

Top 10 national programs:

  1. Seven News  —2.21 million
  2. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.87 million
  3. MKR (Seven) — 1.82 million
  4. Nine/NBN News — 1.65 million
  5. The Voice (Nine) — 1.59 million
  6. Nine/NBN News (6.30pm)  — 1.55 million
  7. Home and Away (Seven) — 1.31 million
  8. A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.23 million
  9. AFL: Essendon v Collingwood (Seven/7mate) — 1.15 million
  10. 7pm ABC News — 1.08 million

Top metro programs:

  1. Seven News — 1.47 million
  2. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.27 million
  3. MKR (Seven) — 1.21 million
  4. Nine News — 1.21 million
  5. The Voice (Nine) — 1.18 million
  6. Nine News 6.30 — 1.15 million

Losers: People who watched the two parter on Alan Bond on Nine. The man damaged Australia’s standing and burnished our unwanted reputation for being easy on cowboy business people. His business depredations more than outweighed the America’s Cup win.

Metro news and current affairs:

  1. Seven News — 1.47 million
  2. Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.27 million
  3. Nine News — 1.18 million
  4. Nine News (6.30pm) — 1.15 million
  5. A Current Affair (Nine) —827,000
  6. 7pm ABC News – 746,000
  7. The Project 7pm (Ten) — 620,000
  8. 7.30 (ABC) — 436,000
  9. Ten Eyewitness News — 413,000
  10. The Project 6.30pm (Ten) — 451,000

Morning (National) TV:

  1. Sunrise (Seven) — 535,000
  2. Today (Nine) —466,000
  3. The Morning Show (Seven) — 335,000
  4. Today Extra (Nine) — 321,000
  5. News Breakfast (ABC,  212,000 + 89,000 on News 24) — 301,000
  6. The Morning Show (Seven) — 301,000
  7. Studio 10 (Ten) — 149,000

Top five pay TV channels:

  1. Fox Footy/Fox League (5.6% )
  2. TVHITS  (2.0%)
  3. Fox 8 (1.6%)
  4. Nick Jr (1.4%)

Top five pay TV programs:

  1. AFL: Essendon v Collingwood (Fox Footy) — 382,000
  2. NRL: Melbourne v Auckland (Fox League) — 291,000
  3. NRL: Easts v St George (Fox League) — 277,000
  4. Anzac Day On Fox League (Fox League) — 199,000
  5. Anzac Day on Fox Footy (Fox Footy) — 170,000

