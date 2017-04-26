Poll Bludger: the accidental overnight success of Cory Bernardi
Cory Bernardi was headed for electoral disaster with his one-man Australian Conservative band. But with the help of Family First, he could become a force to be reckoned with.
In securing a merger between his own Australian Conservatives party and Family First, it appears that Cory Bernardi has — if only inadvertently — finally gotten it right.
3 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: the accidental overnight success of Cory Bernardi ”
“substantial organisational network of Family First” – that cannot even field legal candidates.
Well said Mike.
Bernardi is a legend in his own mind, and no doubt a prophet before his time. His delusion runs deep.
I guess that time will tell whose assessment is more accurate, but I would be surprised if Bernardi’s party were to harness any significant support – in South Australia or anywhere else. Given that Hanson attracts a ‘favourable view’ from 32%, but can only garner some 12% electoral support, it seems highly possible that Bernardi’s 10% favourable might translate to 4% electoral support. Day was able to stagger across the line in a double dissolution, that scenario is unlikely to occur again.
Finally, although I despise most of what they stand/stood for, I will credit Family First with choosing a good name, if something of a misnomer; there are many people who believe in the promotion of ‘family values’ who would not contemplate supporting a politically conservative party, particularly if it carried that label officially.