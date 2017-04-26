Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

SA

Apr 26, 2017

Poll Bludger: the accidental overnight success of Cory Bernardi

Cory Bernardi was headed for electoral disaster with his one-man Australian Conservative band. But with the help of Family First, he could become a force to be reckoned with.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Share

In securing a merger between his own Australian Conservatives party and Family First, it appears that Cory Bernardi has — if only inadvertently — finally gotten it right.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: the accidental overnight success of Cory Bernardi 

  1. Mike Smith

    “substantial organisational network of Family First” – that cannot even field legal candidates.

  2. Dog's Breakfast

    Well said Mike.
    Bernardi is a legend in his own mind, and no doubt a prophet before his time. His delusion runs deep.

  3. horace

    I guess that time will tell whose assessment is more accurate, but I would be surprised if Bernardi’s party were to harness any significant support – in South Australia or anywhere else. Given that Hanson attracts a ‘favourable view’ from 32%, but can only garner some 12% electoral support, it seems highly possible that Bernardi’s 10% favourable might translate to 4% electoral support. Day was able to stagger across the line in a double dissolution, that scenario is unlikely to occur again.
    Finally, although I despise most of what they stand/stood for, I will credit Family First with choosing a good name, if something of a misnomer; there are many people who believe in the promotion of ‘family values’ who would not contemplate supporting a politically conservative party, particularly if it carried that label officially.

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/26/cory-bernardis-family-first-deal-is-very-smart-if-dishonest-politics/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.