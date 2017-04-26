Bernardi and Family First political marriage more about social values than economics
Cory Bernardi has Family First's social policies but not its big government and censorship inclinations.
Apr 26, 2017
The political marriage between Family First and Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives will find no disputes on social policy, but it might run into hurdles over the size of government.
