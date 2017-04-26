Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 26, 2017

ABC's official apology to Peter Dutton for Manus Island reporting

The ABC has promised that "subsequent reports will make sure to give equal weight to the accounts of discredited PNG ministers as well as the accounts of discredited Australian ministers".

Crikey has acquired* a copy of the ABC news division’s formal apology to Immigration Minister Peter Dutton, republished here without authentication or permission:

6 comments

6 thoughts on "ABC's official apology to Peter Dutton for Manus Island reporting 

  1. Gordon Sharp

    I cannot see any photo or video of Dutton without him morphing into Moir’s drawing of him as a White Worm.

    Ditto Hockey and the Smiley Face.

    What help is available to me?

    1. Mike Smith

      Grima Wormtongue is appropriate too.

    2. Lee Tinson

      You don’t need any. You’ve got it nailed already.

  2. klewso

    “If only the ABC was more like Limited News” – signed Mushrooms of Oz.

  3. Itsarort

    Okey dokey, now it’s time for The OZ and Tele to apologise to all the APS staff and Australian public school teachers, for all their gutless spurious guff they’ve lumped on them over the years.

  4. Steve777

    I would love to see the ABC read out this apology for real. Failing that, have it broadcaston the ABC by a satirist.

    Re who / what Dutton looks like, I thought the the Peter Creedy character in “V for Vendetta” might be a good match.

