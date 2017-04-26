We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
6 thoughts on “ABC’s official apology to Peter Dutton for Manus Island reporting ”
I cannot see any photo or video of Dutton without him morphing into Moir’s drawing of him as a White Worm.
Ditto Hockey and the Smiley Face.
What help is available to me?
Grima Wormtongue is appropriate too.
You don’t need any. You’ve got it nailed already.
“If only the ABC was more like Limited News” – signed Mushrooms of Oz.
Okey dokey, now it’s time for The OZ and Tele to apologise to all the APS staff and Australian public school teachers, for all their gutless spurious guff they’ve lumped on them over the years.
I would love to see the ABC read out this apology for real. Failing that, have it broadcaston the ABC by a satirist.
Re who / what Dutton looks like, I thought the the Peter Creedy character in “V for Vendetta” might be a good match.