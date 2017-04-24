Just trust us on Manus facts, says secrecy-obsessed govt
Coalition senators have criticised Parliament for relying on sources other than the government for information on what happens in offshore detention.
Apr 24, 2017
Government senators have said Parliament should rely less on information from media reports for what is happening in offshore detention centres, while the government refuses to release information about what is happening in those centres.
2 thoughts on “Just trust us on Manus facts, says secrecy-obsessed govt ”
The Immigration Minister’s utter contempt for the Australian electorate is absolute; and that contempt/unaccountability extends to The House of the People.
Lies, threats and obfuscation are the currency of LNP governance.
Don’t worry, Malcolm will put this right……