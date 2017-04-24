Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 24, 2017

Rupert, Trump's friend at court

Now isn’t that simply wonderful, the main owner of 70%-plus of Australia’s daily newspaper circulation throwing his lot in with the most unpopular President.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

The 86-year-old Rupert Murdoch has a new job: counsellor and mentor to the Trump administration, especially its foot in mouth mouthpiece, Sean Spicer. According to a report in The New York Times on Saturday.

2 thoughts on “Rupert, Trump’s friend at court 

  1. klewso

    You just have to look at how much bad news and PR stuff-ups Limited News ignores, when it comes to Trump.
    They’re certainly not going to circulate them.

  2. 2bobsworth

    Australia has inherited all manner of destructive agents including European rats, rabbits, ferral cats, foxes, cane toads etc. but we can be accused of fighting back, winning even, when we balance that against the export of the scourge of Rupert Murdoch upon both the UK and the USA.

