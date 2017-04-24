The 86-year-old Rupert Murdoch has a new job: counsellor and mentor to the Trump administration, especially its foot in mouth mouthpiece, Sean Spicer. According to a report in The New York Times on Saturday.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.
2 thoughts on “Rupert, Trump’s friend at court ”
You just have to look at how much bad news and PR stuff-ups Limited News ignores, when it comes to Trump.
They’re certainly not going to circulate them.
Australia has inherited all manner of destructive agents including European rats, rabbits, ferral cats, foxes, cane toads etc. but we can be accused of fighting back, winning even, when we balance that against the export of the scourge of Rupert Murdoch upon both the UK and the USA.