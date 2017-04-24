Lying dud Dutton and his lying dud department
The Department of Immigration has developed a years-long history of lying to expose its own spectacular failings, only for the lie to be exposed. Is the same happening about Manus Island again?
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton’s petulant, aggressive, blame-the-media response to being rigorously but fairly questioned by Barrie Cassidy yesterday about the recent armed assault on the Manus Island detention camp is consistent with the man’s political persona. He is thin-skinned and uninterested in debate; it was instructive that he resorted to the Trumpesque justification that he had facts that no one else did when challenged on the colossal discrepancies between his own version of events and that of the local police commander (described by Dutton as “the Twitter version”).
11 thoughts on “Lying dud Dutton and his lying dud department ”
Welcome to Australia. We’re happy to throw billions of dollars away in order to wreck a few people’s lives, but can’t find any money for programs that actually help people.
I understand that Immigration has recently built the largest, most grandiose departmental headquarters for itself in Canberra. In view of the government’s policy of decentralization, I suggest that it would be logical to relocate the Department of Immigration to Port Hedland (closer to the boats and FIFO workers would boost Perth’s economy) and repurpose their building as affordable rental housing.
What about to Manus?
Or maybe Manus?
Nauru do?
Imagine being an honest Queensland copper now – with this example of a “graduate” from their ranks?
The more things change, the more they stay the same. Turn the clock back to 12993 and the only difference was that it was the Labor government being criticised: http://parlinfo.aph.gov.au/parlInfo/download/media/pressrel/HPR04009557/upload_binary/HPR04009557.pdf
Sorry, typo, 1993
“It is past time for a major independent inquiry . . . . ” “It is time they were made to answer.”
Three quarter of this LNP front bench should be hauled before the Parliament for contempt of the Australian Electorate.
GOLD !
I love your reporting style, Bernard. If it’s a “spade”, then that’s how you tell it. No fluff or soft edges, straight to the guts of it.
Unfortunately, many Australians only remember the original cobbled-together version of the Dept’s story rather than the truth which may not be revealed until weeks or months later. Sometimes never.
In essence Dutton is the ideal recruit that Police Commissioner Sir Terence Lewis would’ve been chuffed to count amongst his ranks during Sir Joh’s regime. Come to think of it that didn’t end well….nor will this.