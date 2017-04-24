We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the "activate now" button. Then access is all yours!
5 thoughts on “A guide for naughty ministers: how to control the media during an expenses scandal ”
. . . . and supplementary to all the above; what about the Senator who amassed thirty investment properties. What would be the odds on him voting to scrap negative gearing??
What muses me is they think they’re entitled to this sort of “compensation” – for putting themselves out to serve the electorate = “personal compensation for going into public life to make a difference”?
Australians have this really big sense of fairness,……….Where the bloody hell are ya.
The big problem here is that it was apparently OK except for a ride in a comcar. It does not pass any test of logic. For the rest of us it is private the minute you do anything like that. Scandalous. Going to the Gold Coast knowing she was considering a purchase there is apparently OK.
Most humans are opportunists, so I guess most pollies have that characteristic.
I’m not saying it’s right to break the rules or push the boundaries, but if it feels as if it’s ok to make a claim under dubious circumstances, then I’m sure some pollies would do so.
There’s been enough about it in the media over the last 4 or 5 years and I’m sure not all of it would get past the pub test.
This 1 minute animation gives an extreme example . . . . https://youtu.be/vguIXMqCTas
Cheers
Mick