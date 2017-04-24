Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 24, 2017

Harassment payouts pile up for Murdoch's Fox

There are reports that other victims of O’Reilly may emerge in coming weeks.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

The list of former and current Fox News employees making claims against the network is about to grow by at least seven this week, and possibly more. But instead of more women emerging with claims about sexual harassment by Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes, they will be claims about sexual harassment linked to the words and activities of a former senior employee who has already triggered several earlier claims. They could possibly be more toxic and problematic for Fox News and the Murdoch clan than the depredations of Ailes and O’Reilly.

