Harassment payouts pile up for Murdoch's Fox
There are reports that other victims of O’Reilly may emerge in coming weeks.
Apr 24, 2017
There are reports that other victims of O’Reilly may emerge in coming weeks.
The list of former and current Fox News employees making claims against the network is about to grow by at least seven this week, and possibly more. But instead of more women emerging with claims about sexual harassment by Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes, they will be claims about sexual harassment linked to the words and activities of a former senior employee who has already triggered several earlier claims. They could possibly be more toxic and problematic for Fox News and the Murdoch clan than the depredations of Ailes and O’Reilly.
Powered by Taboola