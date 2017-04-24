Glenn Dyer's TV ratings
Nine might have won the night, but that was because the Logies went on, and on and on from 7pm to very late. But Seven’s MKR was the most watched program last night. In fact, the first of four “finals” blew Nine’s Logies coverage off the map. The Logies managed 1.31 million national viewers, MKR managed 1.87 million. Seven’s Sunday Night had 1.36 million, meaning the Logies was running second for two and a half hours and only dragged Nine over the line from 9.30pm onwards.
