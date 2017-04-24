Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Europe

Apr 24, 2017

Rundle: and the next president of France will be ...

Le Pen is probably not going to win the presidential election, but that does not mean it is smooth sailing for France's future relationship with the EU.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron and Front National leader Marine Le Pen have won first and second places in the “premier tour”, the first round of the French presidential elections, in a tighter contest than had been expected until a few days ago. Macron gained around 23.2% of the vote, with Le Pen on 21.7%. Republican Party (centre-right) candidate Francois Fillon and left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon were equal third, on 19.5%. Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon did even worse than expected, gaining only 6.5%, only a point or so above the best of the minor half-dozen candidates.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Rundle: and the next president of France will be … 

  1. paddy

    ROTFL Only in France could the meaning of life be a soixante-neuf.
    Elsewhere in the universe, I believe it’s 42.

