Crikey Worm

Apr 24, 2017

Crikey Worm: Polling improves for govt, dole bludger crackdown

Turnbull's week on "Aussie values" pays off in Newspoll, and yet another crackdown on welfare planned in the budget. It's the news you need to know, by Josh Taylor and Max Chalmers.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

AUSSIE VALUES WEEK PAYS OFF FOR PM

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s week starts off on a high note, with Newspoll in The Australian narrowing the lead Labor has over the Coalition to 52-48 two-party preferred. A week of sprouting “Aussie values” and a crackdown on 457 visas appears to have paid in the polling, at least.

  1. Barry Reynolds

    C’mon Josh, you can do better than that, “Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s week starts off on a high note, with Newspoll in The Australian narrowing the lead Labor has over the Coalition to 52-48 two-party preferred.” Their primary vote hasn’t changed and as has been stated in various other places the movement is within the MOE for Newspoll.

