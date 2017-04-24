Crikey Worm: Polling improves for govt, dole bludger crackdown
Turnbull's week on "Aussie values" pays off in Newspoll, and yet another crackdown on welfare planned in the budget. It's the news you need to know, by Josh Taylor and Max Chalmers.
Apr 24, 2017
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s week starts off on a high note, with Newspoll in The Australian narrowing the lead Labor has over the Coalition to 52-48 two-party preferred. A week of sprouting “Aussie values” and a crackdown on 457 visas appears to have paid in the polling, at least.
One thought on “Crikey Worm: Polling improves for govt, dole bludger crackdown ”
C’mon Josh, you can do better than that, “Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s week starts off on a high note, with Newspoll in The Australian narrowing the lead Labor has over the Coalition to 52-48 two-party preferred.” Their primary vote hasn’t changed and as has been stated in various other places the movement is within the MOE for Newspoll.