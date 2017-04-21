What to read this weekend: recommendations from the bunker
What we're reading: how liberals fell in love with The West Wing, the mob in Providence, the fake news story no one is talking about, the exploitation of Vietnamese students, and Reddit's uncanny experiment.
“More than simply a fictional account of an idealized liberal presidency, then, The West Wing is an elaborate fantasia founded upon the shibboleths that sustain Beltway liberalism and the milieu that produced them.”
Cass Knowlton, editor
“Crimetown” [podcast] hosted by Marc Smerling and Zac Stuart-Pontier for Gimlet Media
“Every season, we’ll investigate the culture of crime in a different American city. First up: Providence, Rhode Island, where organized crime and corruption infected every aspect of public life. This is a story of alliances and betrayals, of heists and stings, of crooked cops and honest mobsters—a story where it’s hard to tell the good guys from the bad guys.”
“For all the Salem-esque hunting of media witches by the president and his angry mob, there is a ‘fake news’ scandal just waiting for someone to take a match to it: A mainstream reporter accused of fabricating sources in at least five news articles, along with nearly the entire plot of a recently published nonfiction book.”
Last weekend, a fascinating act in the history of humanity played out on Reddit. For April Fool’s Day, Reddit launched a little experiment. It gave its users, who are all anonymous, a blank canvas called Place … Over the following 72 hours, what emerged was nothing short of miraculous. A collaborative artwork that shocked even its inventors.”