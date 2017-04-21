Rundle: it's on ... and it's over
Jeremy Corbyn hasn't a hope in hell, and Theresa May's high-stakes gamble will pay off -- for her, but Britain is lost.
Apr 21, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn hasn't a hope in hell, and Theresa May's high-stakes gamble will pay off -- for her, but Britain is lost.
Well, it’s on, and it was onned pretty goddam quickly. UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Tuesday that she would seek a vote in parliament to call an early general election, which would, if voted through, be held on June 8. Of course it was voted through — who would risk the idea of resisting an election, and see it get through anyway? — and so we we are all on the way down the big slide. May and the Tories have been saying for months, a year, that they would not seek an early election under any circumstances. No one believed them, and they were right. This poll is ostensibly being held to achieve “stability” in the process of Brexit, despite the fact that May and the right-centre of the party haven’t lost a single vote on post-Brexit matters yet.
