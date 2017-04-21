Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Europe

Apr 21, 2017

Rundle: for France's traditional left, le fin

Barring a miracle or collective polling error -- neither of which favour a secular mainstream party -- Benoit Hamon and the Parti Socialiste are toast.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

French presidential election candidate for the  French Socialist party Benoit Hamon

2 thoughts on “Rundle: for France’s traditional left, le fin 

  1. craig

    Grundle, that is a terrible headline. I’m sure it wouldn’t have been lost on most people had the whole thing been written in Frankays.

  2. zut alors

    ‘…DJ Rag — a sort of demonic mix of James Ashby and Plastic Bertrand, if you can imagine that…’

    Tres bizarre. Not to mention mentally challenging.

