Rundle: for France's traditional left, le fin
Barring a miracle or collective polling error -- neither of which favour a secular mainstream party -- Benoit Hamon and the Parti Socialiste are toast.
Apr 21, 2017
French presidential election candidate for the French Socialist party Benoit Hamon
2 thoughts on “Rundle: for France’s traditional left, le fin ”
Grundle, that is a terrible headline. I’m sure it wouldn’t have been lost on most people had the whole thing been written in Frankays.
‘…DJ Rag — a sort of demonic mix of James Ashby and Plastic Bertrand, if you can imagine that…’
Tres bizarre. Not to mention mentally challenging.