Nats push the bush while Libs star in Being John Howard
While immigration dominated the agenda this week, the Nationals were walking tall with some economically illiterate policies.
Apr 21, 2017
While immigration dominated the agenda this week, the Nationals were walking tall with some economically illiterate policies.
While the Prime Minister this week was lurching to the right to accommodate populist sentiment on immigration in the electorate and in his own party, the Nationals were similarly dipping into an old playbook to address their political concerns.
Powered by Taboola
5 thoughts on “Nats push the bush while Libs star in Being John Howard ”
Well, the national capital was only put in Canberra to avoid an argument between Melbourne and Sydney.
Moving federal agencies to regional centres is only a ploy to shore up National Party support in their electorates.
Actually, I’ve just had a thought. Perth currently is suffering economically. Malcolm Turnbull is only PM because the Liberal Party managed to retain the overwhelming majority of seats in the 2016 election. If the results from the 2017 state election carry over to the next federal election, then he’s gone.
Perhaps Turnbull should shore up the vote in WA Liberal seats by transferring the federal parliament to Perth?
It seems strange that a 34% prepoll vote for Abbott in Warringah, as reported by the ABC ( http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-04-20/tony-abbott-polling-data-leak-election-warringah/8458024 )can be turned into a 62:38% victory by a bit of robo calling and a letterbox drop. Are the people of the Northern Beaches really that stupid?
Abbott claims to be upset that this polling was leaked, but did he really expect there would be no payback for constantly attacking Turnbull?
Does the put-down term “populist” actually have a meaning other than *democratic* and do those using the term seek to put down the Common Herd? Are they merely elitists peeing into the wind?
Am I missing something here? When were Joyce and Nash appointed the Minister/Assistant Minister for Relocating Government Departments? These proposals are so obviously corrupt pork barreling of the most egregious kind that you have to wonder why Truffles hasn’t told them to pull their silly heads in and try to do something useful for a change. Is he so shorn of any vestige of authority that he can only sit back and let them say whatever comes into their heads? Bizarre, completely bizarre.