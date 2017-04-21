Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Journalism

Apr 21, 2017

In 'no angeling', are we telling important stories, or preying on the vulnerable?

In publishing personal details about people like Duncan Storrar, David Dao and Dylan Voller, is the media just hurting private citizens?

Share

It was hard to elbow that amateur video footage of a Louisville doctor being dragged off the United Airlines flight out of the media spotlight. Yet, by “no angel-ling” the doctor and publishing details of his life, the professional media managed to put themselves at the centre of the story.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/21/media-no-angels-united-airlines-doctor-david-dao/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.