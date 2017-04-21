LEAKED: Coalition election campaign slogans
Satirist Ben Pobjie has unearthed draft re-election campaign slogans for several prominent Coalition MPs.
Apr 21, 2017
Satirist Ben Pobjie has unearthed draft re-election campaign slogans for several prominent Coalition MPs.
The revelation that Malcolm Turnbull made a pitch to the voters of Warringah in 2016 to save former prime minister Tony Abbott’s seat, including the message “Vote for Abbott, Save the Great Barrier Reef”, has led Crikey to do some further digging in the inner sanctum of government strategists.
Powered by Taboola