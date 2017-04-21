Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Apr 21, 2017

Crikey Worm: plans to cool housing, is bush plan worth it?

Good morning, early birds. Labor is set to announce housing affordability policies, two are dead in France terror attack, and there is a peace plan for Tony Abbott and Malcolm Turnbull. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

LABOR PLAN TO COOL OVERHEATED HOUSING MARKET

The opposition will today announce its plans to put the brakes on runaway house prices, including higher fees for foreign property investors and limits on self managed super funds borrowing to buy property. Labor leader Bill Shorten and shadow treasurer Chris Bowen will reveal seven measures in all, on top of previously announced proposals to change negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions. Treasurer Scott Morrison has already signalled housing will be a centrepiece of next month’s federal budget, and Labor’s plan includes a “bond aggregator” model, which has also been promoted by Morrison. The Australian reports the head of the government’s financial system inquiry, David Murray, supports the plan to limit borrowing by super funds, and he has said the government should follow Labor on the move.

