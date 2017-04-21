LABOR PLAN TO COOL OVERHEATED HOUSING MARKET
The opposition will today announce its plans to put the brakes on runaway house prices, including higher fees for foreign property investors and limits on self managed super funds borrowing to buy property. Labor leader Bill Shorten and shadow treasurer Chris Bowen will reveal seven measures in all, on top of previously announced proposals to change negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions. Treasurer Scott Morrison has already signalled housing will be a centrepiece of next month’s federal budget, and Labor’s plan includes a “bond aggregator” model, which has also been promoted by Morrison. The Australian reports the head of the government’s financial system inquiry, David Murray, supports the plan to limit borrowing by super funds, and he has said the government should follow Labor on the move.