Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Apr 21, 2017

Firing O'Reilly won't save Rupert from extended fallout

Like the News of the World phone-hacking crisis, which engulfed Murdoch’s UK empire (and a bid for the rest of Sky back then in 2011), the harassment scandal is still spiralling.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Share

The known cost of the great sexual harassment by just two elderly men — Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes — has cost the Murdoch clan’s 21st Century Fox an estimated US$100 million (A$130 million plus) that we know of. The departure of O’Reilly once again raises the question of the financial and emotional costs to the women especially, and to Fox News and the Murdoch company, as well as any blowback from US regulators who have been investigating whether some of the payments to women victims of both predators should have been disclosed.

Advertisement

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/04/21/firing-oreilly-wont-save-murdoch-from-extended-fallout/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.