Firing O'Reilly won't save Rupert from extended fallout
Like the News of the World phone-hacking crisis, which engulfed Murdoch’s UK empire (and a bid for the rest of Sky back then in 2011), the harassment scandal is still spiralling.
Apr 21, 2017
The known cost of the great sexual harassment by just two elderly men — Bill O’Reilly and Roger Ailes — has cost the Murdoch clan’s 21st Century Fox an estimated US$100 million (A$130 million plus) that we know of. The departure of O’Reilly once again raises the question of the financial and emotional costs to the women especially, and to Fox News and the Murdoch company, as well as any blowback from US regulators who have been investigating whether some of the payments to women victims of both predators should have been disclosed.
