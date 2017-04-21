After campaigning against Australian LGBTI kids, ACL turns its attention globally
The group that led the campaign against Safe Schools now wants to stop Australian aid funding being spent on sexual health services and education.
Apr 21, 2017
Not content with having bullied state governments in New South Wales and Tasmania into dropping the Safe Schools program designed to help LGBTI students, the Australian Christian Lobby has set its sights on banning Australian government aid for LGBTI youth across the globe and banning funding of women’s reproductive health services.
