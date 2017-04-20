Helen Razer's massive throbbing lady boner for Jeremy Corbyn
Stop caring about the man's sandals and listen to the (very reasonable and very important) words that come out of his mouth.
Fierce and noble warrior queen Theresa May has called a snap election to heal a kingdom hurt by a crisis of identity. Bollocks. No, she didn’t. The politician, long more inclined to exploit national divisions than to soothe them, has done the thing that she said she never would in order to throw Tory blue bunting over two Tory screw-ups.
The content of this piece is serious which makes the headline even more cringeworthy.
Yes. and if you listen to UK Labour past two days, they have already lost. Such defeatism before a shot is fired…
“…Therese May have misled them,
Too clever by half,
“No early election!”
She was havin’ a laugh.
Her knickers were crossed
And Theresa, she lied.
So the Tories now too
Have M’doch on their side.”
Curious! No mention of Brexit here?
Perhaps, because, confronted with a Brexit referendum designed to push Britain to the right, Corbyn failed to make Labour an effective champion of Remain, and so Leave won and Britain shifted to the right.
Then, confronted with May’s demand that Labour agree to a snap election on June 8 designed to push Britain further to the right, Corbyn failed to defy her, and now the Tories will soon triumph and Britain will shift further to the right.
In that process, the UK Labour Party will be electorally decimated to the point where it may never again be a viable party of government, with the reign of the ‘nasty party’ guaranteed for who knows how many more years in Britain.
Yep, Corbyn sure is a one heck of a leftist. It’s just a pity he’s also a Conservative’s greatest ever wet dream.
Well, it’s not a long election campaign, and I do find myself wondering if any of the paid wordsmiths out there can come up with anything more descriptive and less cliched than a ‘snap election’ (seriously journos, do you ever read anything other than your own blatherings and those of like small minds?)
But wouldn’t it be wonderful if Corbyn actually started to generate some real energy about him and pull in large swathes of voters. God knows, the Tories are offering nothing, nothing at all. Surely there are some people in the UK willing to risk their vote for the sake of change. America went to a loony, France could fall to a right wing nationalist, Corbyn is the very model of an establishment gentleman in comparison.
Only their blighted ignorance and the incessant Murdoch media cacophany is preventing them from doing something relatively benign, and possibly very fruitful.
Not expecting it, but in terms of weird political events it wouldn’t even rate in the last 18 months.
They too need a Bernie Sanders, don’t we all.
I don’t understand how badly that Labour parties (worldwide) have departed from their traditional concerns and are bent on handing power to the Tories. It’s a mystery to me.