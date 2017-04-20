Turnbull's Aussie values theatre a dud remake of Howard's original
We've been here before: Malcolm Turnbull's attempt to whip up "Aussie values" fervour is a rehash of John Howard's efforts to tap into community fears a decade ago.
Apr 20, 2017
“This is not a negative discriminatory test, this is a test that affirms the desirability of more fully integrating newcomers into the mainstream of Australian society … It is designed, not as some kind of Trivial Pursuit, but is designed to ensure that people do understand and have a working capacity in the national language, which is English.” John Howard, 2006
4 thoughts on “Turnbull’s Aussie values theatre a dud remake of Howard’s original ”
I am quite happy to have a four year residency qualification. Citizenship is not a reward sticker. I also have no time for any championing of Howard who was a racist. I agree about having a sense of him though and it smelt.
Here we go again, “Team Australia Mk II” – as judged by the likes of Rupert’s Limited News?
How unAustralian were those of us that didn’t want to be members of the first one?
I doubt there’s more to this than an attempt to claw back LNP voters who’ve defected to One Nation. It’s not like the LNP has any ethics to adhere to, or any interest in Australia as a nation, other than as a path to personal wealth and power.
The most substantial example of Howard’s hypocrisy was in demonising migrants and in particular asylum seekers (as illegal aliens!) while at the same time presiding over the most substantial increase in migration since the post-war years.
You could get in, as long as you had dollars or a mate, and didn’t come on a ramshackle boat, and answered Don Bradman to half a dozen questions. That era of politics was the beginning of the end.